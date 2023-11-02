Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have started an investigation on the basis of a complaint by an individual against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and BookMyShow for allegedly promoting black marketing of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

City police sources said that the matter is being viewed seriously by their investigators in the backdrop of the arrest of one individual red-handed late Tuesday night in Kolkata while trying to sell tickets for the India-South Africa match scheduled on November 5.

“As many as 20 tickets of the match were seized from him. He was trying to sell those tickets at an exorbitant price of Rs 11,000 a ticket as against the quoted price of Rs 2,500,” a city police official said.

It is learnt that an individual has filed a complaint with Kolkata’s Maidan Police Station accusing BCCI, CAB and BookMyShow of promoting black marketing of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023.

For security reasons, the city police have kept the identity of the complainant secret.