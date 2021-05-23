Black Fungus: One patient operated last year, another ‘strong suspect’ admitted at Srinagar’s dental college, says Dr Naveed Nazir

After Jammu and Kashmir reported its ‘first case’ of Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, at GMC Jammu earlier this week, Head of Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar Dr Naveed Nazir Shah Sunday said that one case of the fungal infection has already been “successfully operated” last year while another “strong suspect” is admitted at Government Dental College Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Nazir, quoting HoD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at GDC Srinagar, said a COVID-19 recovered patient, who was also diabetic, had been successfully operated at the hospital.

“As per the HoD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the GDC, another strong suspect, also a COVID-19 recovered patient and a diabetic, is admitted there,” Dr Naveed said.

“As per HoD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery GDC Srinagar they have already successfully operated one case of mucormycosis in Nov 2020 and another strong suspect case admitted with them.. both post covid and diabetics, ” Dr Nazir wrote in a tweet while putting a picture of the surgery done on the Black Fungus infected person.