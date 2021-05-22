Black Fungus can spread through air, enter lungs: AIIMS doctor

AIIMS Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Dr Nikhil Tandon has said that mucor may enter into lungs but its chances are very low.

The doctor expressed his views following the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus infections in various states.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Tandon said, “Mucor can spread through the air. It won’t cause any problem if a person is healthy. Mucor may enter into lungs but the chances are very low.”

The AIIMS doctor further emphasised that the body can fight black fungus depending upon its immunity. “Our body is capable to fight it if the immunity is strong,” he added.

On Friday, AIIMS Director Dr Guleria pointed out that there has been an increasing trend of rise in fungal infection in the last few weeks being seen among those recovering from COVID-19 with several states reporting an increase in the cases of black fungus.

J&K reported its first death due to it after a 40-year-old man succumbed at GMC Jammu on Friday.

According to Dr Guleria, Mucormycosis was also reported to some extent during SARS outbreak in the year 2002. “Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of Mucormycosis,” Dr Guleria said.

The Covid-19-linked infection has claimed 8,848 lives in the country. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda informed that the allocation has been made based on the total number of patients, which is approximately 8848 across the country.

According to a list of Mucormycosis cases reported across the country cited by the Minister, Gujarat has a maximum number of cases (2281), followed by Maharastra (2000) and Andhra Pradesh (910).

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

The fungal infection, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould that is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables, affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses and can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems such as such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

