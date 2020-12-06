BJP’s Sunny Deol says: ‘Stand with my party…Govt always thinks of betterment of farmers’

As farmer’s protests continue in the wake of their appeal to repeal Centre’s new farm laws, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol today said that he stands with the farmers and that his party will alays think about their welfare.

Taking to Twitter, Deol posted a picture of his statement on the ongoing farmers’ protest.

“I request the whole world that it is matter between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda,” he said.

“Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers,” he added.

Reportedly, actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu was espousing the cause of Khalistan under the garb of standing up for the protesting farmers. Sidhu caught national attention during the farmers’ protests when a video of his conversation with policeman in Haryana went viral.

On the other hand, Veteran actor and Sunny Deol’s father, Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to find a solution to farmers’ protests over the farm laws, a day after he deleted a similar post on Twitter.

On Thursday, the 84-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

“I request the government… please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems… the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi… it is painful,” Dharmendra had written in a post.

However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past 11 days now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences. Next round of talks between farmer leaders and central government is scheduled on December 9.

The protesting farmers have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

On December 1, talks between both the sides ended in a stalemate after farmers’ groups rejected the government’s suggestion of a new committee to look into issues raised by the protesting farmers.

The government had rejected the demand for repealing the laws and asked the farmers’ bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by December 2 for consideration and discussion on Thursday.

Enacted in September, the laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

