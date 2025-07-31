BJP’s strength lies in its cadre: Chugh

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge for Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, today held a meeting in Srinagar with the newly appointed District Presidents of the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by BJP State President Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the new office bearers, Chugh said their appointment comes at a crucial juncture and carries a great responsibility. “Each of you is not just a district head, but a key pillar in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” Chugh said, urging the leaders to focus on deepening the organisation’s connect with the grassroots. He emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir is not just another region — it’s a strategic soul of India, and the BJP’s growth here is both a political and national mission. “Your leadership must reflect discipline, dedication, and direction. It is the cadre’s energy that propels the party’s vision,” he added.

Taking a strong swipe at the Omar Abdullah-led government, Chugh reminded the party workers that nearly a year has passed since the new dispensation took charge, yet not a single promise from their election manifesto has seen the light of day. “People voted in hope. What they got is disappointment. From youth jobs to infrastructure, it has been all talk and no delivery,” he said. Chugh also called for full mobilisation of party machinery for the upcoming ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, stating that it is a celebration of India’s pride and unity. “This isn’t just a symbolic act. It’s a message to the enemies of India that every home stands with the nation,” he said.