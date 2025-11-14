BJP’s Devyani Rana wins Nagrota Assembly Seat

Nagrota: Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Nagrota assembly seat, according to the latest election results released by the Election Commission of India.

Rana led the race with 42,183 votes, defeating her closest rival Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, who secured 17,661 votes.

Shamim Begum of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference trailed with 10,834 votes, while independent candidate Anil Sharma received 837 votes.

This victory marks a significant win for the BJP in the Nagrota constituency, with Rana securing a margin of 24,522 votes over Singh.

The Election Commission’s official results confirmed the outcome as counting concluded for all 11 rounds in the constituency.