BJP workers in Srinagar slam Congress over remarks against PM’s mother

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday staged a protest in Srinagar against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks targeting the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The demonstration was organised by the party’s Mahila Morcha wing under the leadership of its president Sunita Raina. The protest took place at the historic clock tower in Lal Chowk where BJP workers raised slogans denouncing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters said that the entire country would not tolerate what they termed as an insult to the mother of the Prime Minister. They accused the Congress leader of indulging in unnecessary innuendos and demanded that he apologise for his remarks.

The protest drew the attention of passersby in the busy city centre as BJP workers held placards and shouted slogans for several minutes before dispersing peacefully. [KNT]