Srinagar: Suspected militants on Tuesday shot dead a BJP worker in Brazloo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official told that the BJP worker namely Javaid Ahmad Dar son of Abdullah Dar resident of Brazloo was shot dead outside his residence.

“Javaid was the constituency in-charge of BJP for Kulgam,” he said, adding that police party has rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.

The official said that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)