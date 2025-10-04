BJP to Contest All Four RS Seats in J&K

Srinagar : The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to field candidates for all four upcoming Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement signals the party’s intent to strengthen its presence in the Union Territory’s political space.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi while addressing press conference said the party discussed the criteria and current political needs for choosing suitable candidates but has not finalized any names yet.

“We have not discussed people or names today. We discussed what the situation demands and who can represent the people effectively in the Rajya Sabha,” Sethi said after core group meeting.

Sources within the party said discussions focused on regional balance, representation of diverse communities, and the ability of candidates to project Jammu and Kashmir’s interests at the national level. The leadership is expected to take a final call after consultations with central party figures in New Delhi.

The Election Commission earlier announced the schedule for Rajya Sabha polls from Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS)