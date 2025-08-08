BJP Sgr holds ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), District Srinagar, today organised a grand ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally from Sanatnagar to Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk, as part of the nationwide campaign to instill patriotic fervor and commemorate India’s unity, strength, and sovereignty.

The rally was presided over by State Youth President Arun Prabhat and District President Srinagar, Adv. Sheikh Salman, alongside other senior party leaders, youth activists, and enthusiastic participants carrying the tricolour with pride. The rally witnessed massive participation by the youth, who rode through the city’s key locations, spreading the message of national unity, peace, and the importance of hoisting the national flag at every home under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

While addressing the gathering at Lal Chowk, Arun Prabhat hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, terming it a “historic victory against anti-national forces” and a major stride towards ensuring peace and dignity in the region. He stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of Akhand Bharat (Unified India) is not far and must be achieved by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of independence.

Adv. Sheikh Salman reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand firmly with the national spirit, and every initiative like this is a step towards building a stronger and more inclusive nation. He thanked the youth for their overwhelming support and assured that BJP will continue to empower the people of Srinagar.