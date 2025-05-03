BJP reconstitutes Srinagar District team

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced the new district team for Srinagar, following consultations with National General Secretary and J&K-UT Prabhari Tarun Chugh, State President Sat Paul Sharma (CA), General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul, and Kashmir Province Prabhari and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

As per the party’s formal communication, the restructured team includes several new and continuing faces tasked with strengthening the party’s grassroots presence in Srinagar.

Hilal Ahmed Wani, Dr. Ashok Koul, Haji Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat, Nadeem Ahmed Mayer (Qasba), Ghulam Rasool Dar, and Nazir Ahmed Mir have been appointed as Vice Presidents. Wajahat Hussain Jan and Javaid Ahmed Sofi will serve as General Secretaries. The team of Secretaries includes Javaid Janbaaz, Abid Mir, Mehraj U Din Khan, Mohd Ishaq Ahmed Dar, Nazima Bakal, Anita Chandpuri, Er. Kamran Bhat, and Adv. Syed Sujhat Rizvi, who will also serve as one of the party’s spokespersons.

Liyakat Ali and Mudasir Bazaz have been named as additional spokespersons, while Er. Wajahat Hussain will oversee media-related affairs as Media Incharge. Gul Imtiyaz takes charge as IT Incharge, and Uzair Khursheed Sofi has been assigned responsibilities under Cate Sheikh Sap Ly Sharatiya Janata Pant. Abid Hussain Mir will serve as Treasurer, and Atif Jahangeer Bhat will function as both Office Secretary and Publicity Secretary.

The BJP leadership stated that the newly formed team is expected to play a key role in energizing the party’s activities, expanding outreach, and enhancing organizational coordination in Srinagar district.