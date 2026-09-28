BJP Protests Against Greater Autonomy Resolution, Sits Inside Assembly Well

Srinagar: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Monday said that while there could be differences between the ruling and opposition benches, there was a need for positive discussion on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sharma said it was not necessary for the opposition to oppose everything and maintained that the BJP also wanted a constructive discussion, particularly on the issue of statehood.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to come to a common consensus. It is not necessary that we always support the opposition. We also want a positive discussion here, especially when it comes to the state,” Sharma said.

However, he objected to the language and references used in the resolution, particularly those concerning the pre-1953 constitutional position, saying these were unacceptable to the BJP within the constitutional framework of India.

Sharma also referred to the 2000 autonomy resolution and said the BJP had rejected it when it was brought before the Assembly, questioning its reference in the present statehood resolution.

He said the Constitution of India is based on secularism and maintained that the references included in the resolution were not acceptable to his party.

The BJP has maintained that it is prepared to participate in a discussion on restoration of full statehood but opposes bringing Article 370 and the 2000 autonomy resolution into the debate.