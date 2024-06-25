BJP protests against Congress for 1975 emergency imposition

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Tuesday, condemning the Congress Party for the imposition of Emergency in 1975. The J&K unit of BJP took to the streets, chanting slogans against the Congress, marking the day as a dark chapter in Indian history.

The BJP’s J&K chapter organized a massive demonstration, denouncing June 25, 1975, as a black day. On this date, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in the country, including J&K, citing a conspiracy against her

BJP leaders, including spokesperson Altaf Thakur, emphasized that this day will always be remembered as a black day in India’s history.

“The J&K chapter of BJP staged a massive protest and termed June 25, 1975, as a black day in the history of the country, when the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, ordered the imposition of emergency in J&K, citing conspiracy against her. BJP leaders state that this day will go down as a black day in the history of the country,” Thakur said.

Media Incharge for Kashmir, Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, emphasized, “We must ensure that such an affront to democracy never recurs. Our commitment to respecting and upholding the Constitution remains steadfast.”

Program Incharge Bilal Parray commented, “The Congress party’s duplicity is evident. They must be held accountable for the atrocities and media blackout during the 1975 Emergency.”