Srinagar, February 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir unit today organized a solemn programme at Party Headquarters in Jawahar Nagar to pay tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. Party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered to honor the legacy of the great nationalist thinker and one of the founding ideologues of the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders highlighted Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in society—and his contributions to nation-building. They reiterated BJP’s commitment to his vision of self-reliant India, integral humanism, and inclusive governance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Waqf Board Chairperson and Minister of State Dr Darakshan Andrabi, emphasized that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s ideas continue to inspire millions across the country. They called upon party workers to rededicate themselves to serving the people and working towards the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme concluded with a floral tribute to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, followed by a pledge to carry forward his ideals in service of the nation.