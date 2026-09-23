BJP names Poonia J&K in-charge

Srinagar, Sep 23: The BJP on Wednesday announced new state in-charges and co-in-charges as part of a nationwide organisational reshuffle, naming senior leader Satish Poonia as the party’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and Reena Kashyap of Himachal Pradesh as co-in-charge.

For the Union Territory of Ladakh, the BJP appointed Rajkumar Bhatia, a leader from Delhi, as its in-charge.

The appointments were announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin.

The party designated in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union territories. (KNO)