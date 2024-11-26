BJP Membership Incharge holds review meeting

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: BJP Membership Incharge for Kashmir Arif Raja, convened a key review meeting on the ongoing membership drive in the region. The meeting was attended by BJP Assembly Candidates for 2024, along with senior district leaders from across Kashmir.

Among the senior leaders present at the meeting were State Secretary Dr. Farida Khan, senior BJP leaders Mudasir Wani, Bilal Parray, Dr Rafi Salinder Singh and several prominent party members from across the Kashmir Valley. The review session focused on assessing the progress of the ongoing membership drive, strategizing the organization, and ensuring effective outreach to the people of Kashmir. Leaders discussed strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level and boosting membership engagement.

Arif Raja emphasized the importance of expanding BJP’s reach in every district and ensuring that more people are aware of the party’s vision for a better and prosperous Kashmir. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to mobilize party workers and ensure a vibrant membership base in Kashmir, reflecting the growing support for BJP in the region.