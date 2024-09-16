BJP leaders highlight ‘Kashmir’s shift from terrorism to tourism’

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 16: Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday stated that fundamentalism and radicalism have been planted by certain groups, which now seek to unite and spread these ideas across the region. Speaking to reporters, Madhav said there was a time when people believed the BJP wouldn’t gain acceptance in Kashmir. However, he noted, “Today, the situation is different. People are eager to listen to the BJP and understand our message. We are confident that we will win this election.”

Madhav emphasized the growing support for the BJP in Kashmir, noting a visible shift in public opinion. He also expressed skepticism about the National Conference (NC) party’s ability to secure significant votes in the upcoming election, suggesting that the people of the state are unlikely to accept political dynasties and secretive parties.

Ram Madhav also criticized Congress, claiming that the party no longer has any meaningful presence in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the post-election results would demonstrate Congress’s failure to challenge the NC.

Meanwhile, reacting to Farooq Abdullah’s statement that BJP’s claims of normalcy post-Article 370 abrogation fall flat, BJP leader Tarun Chugh strongly rebutted the National Conference leader, saying Abdullah was frustrated by the new-found peace and development in the Valley. Chugh pointed out that the region, once plagued by instability under the rule of the Abdullahs and Muftis, has now transformed from a “terrorism capital” to a “tourism capital” after Article 370 was repealed.

Chugh accused dynastic parties like NC and PDP of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir for years, exploiting Article 370 for their benefit. He credited the Modi-led BJP government for ending what he described as an “eclipse” in J&K and bringing an era of peace and prosperity to the region. He further highlighted BJP’s achievement in replacing “terrorism with tourism” and fostering unprecedented growth, with high voter turnout serving as proof of public support for the government’s policies.