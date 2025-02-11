SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 11: A crucial meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was held today at Church Lane, Srinagar, to discuss the recently presented Union Budget 2025. The leaders unanimously praised the budget, calling it a progressive and inclusive financial roadmap that will strengthen India’s economy, boost employment, and enhance social welfare.

Senior BJP leader and Party Chief Spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi in Srinagar highlighted that the budget reflects the Modi government’s commitment to economic empowerment, youth development, and infrastructure growth, ensuring long-term prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation as a whole. Speaking at the meeting, he said “This budget is a landmark in India’s growth story. It focuses on economic reforms, tax relief, and welfare initiatives, which will immensely benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, education, and healthcare will have a positive impact on the region.”

The leaders further applauded the provisions for: Infrastructure Development – Increased budget allocation for roads, highways, and connectivity projects in J&K. Employment and Skill Development – Special schemes to empower the youth and create job opportunities. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare – Enhanced support for farmers to boost rural economy. Women Empowerment – Initiatives for financial inclusion and welfare of women.

The BJP leadership reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the budget’s provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the region will witness a new era of development, investment, and growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.