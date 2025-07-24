BJP leader calls on LG UT of Ladakh 

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: Senior BJP leader and DDC Member Srinagar, Er. Aijaz Hussain, paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Shri Kavinder Gupta, at New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Er. Aijaz Hussain warmly greeted Shri Kavinder Gupta and extended heartfelt congratulations on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. He conveyed his best wishes for the Hon’ble LG’s new responsibility and expressed confidence that under his visionary leadership, Ladakh will witness accelerated growth, development, and strengthened governance.

Er. Aijaz Hussain also discussed various initiatives and developmental perspectives that could further enhance the socio-economic landscape of Ladakh while fostering stronger ties between the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to work towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the holistic development of the Himalayan region.