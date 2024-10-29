BJP launches door-to-door membership drive

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir has launched a door-to-door membership drive in the Lal Chowk constituency. Senior leader and Membership Drive Incharge Srinagar Manzoor Bhat, Constituency Incharge Membership Drive Uzair Beigh, and Constituency President Abid Mir engaged with residents, sharing membership benefits and enrolling interested individuals.

The team downloaded membership cards on the spot, receiving overwhelming cooperation from the public. This drive aims to expand BJP’s presence at district and constituency levels, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Bhat expressed gratitude for the warm response, noting that the team successfully covered every household, enrolling eligible members. This grassroots initiative strengthens the party’s connection with the community, fostering a stronger, more inclusive BJP.

The membership drive is part of the BJP’s nationwide Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, launched on September 2, 2024. The party has set its sights on surpassing its previous membership record of 11 crore members. To become a BJP member, individuals can dial 88 00 00 2024 or visit the official website. The membership fee is Rs. 5, and contributors can also donate voluntarily.