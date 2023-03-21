A write up in the Wall Street Journal has referred to the BJP as ‘the world’s most important party’.

The article written by Walter Russell Mead, the Ravenel B. Curry III Distinguished Fellow in Strategy and Statesmanship at Hudson Institute, stated: “India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is, from the standpoint of American national interests, the most important foreign political party in the world. It may also be the least understood.”

“It’s important because the BJP—which came to power in 2014, won a second term in 2019, and is headed for a repeat victory in 2024—sits securely at the helm of Indian politics at a time when India is emerging both as a leading economic power and, along with Japan, as the linchpin of American strategy in the Indo-Pacific. For the foreseeable future the BJP will be calling the shots in a country without whose help American efforts to balance rising Chinese power are likely to fall short,” it added.