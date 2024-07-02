BJP is ‘new promise’ in J&K: Chugh

SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said today that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have decisively turned their back on the dynastic politics of the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress. By securing the highest percentage of votes in J&K in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has emerged as a new sunshine in J&K.

Chugh pointed out that the PDP managed a mere 8.4% vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections, illustrating a broader rejection of their leadership and policies. He noted that while the PDP garnered only 8.4% of the vote, the BJP secured the highest share at 24.4%, translating to a substantial 12.58 lakh votes. “The overwhelming support for the BJP testifies to the people’s desire for genuine progress and development, as opposed to the self-serving agendas that have characterized the regimes of the NC, PDP, and Congress,” Chugh asserted.

Chugh highlighted that during their tenures, the NC and PDP were primarily focused on fulfilling their own party demands rather than addressing the needs of the people. “The governance under the NC and PDP was marked by a blatant neglect of public welfare. Their leadership was more concerned with consolidating their own power rather than initiating meaningful development,” Chugh remarked.

He further accused the Congress of perpetuating this cycle of stagnation, stating that their alliance politics only added to the region’s woes without contributing to any substantive progress.

Highlighting the transformative changes since the abrogation of Article 370, Tarun Chugh underscored the surge in development projects that have revitalized Jammu & Kashmir. “The abrogation of Article 370 has paved the way for unprecedented development in the region. We are witnessing a remarkable increase in tourism, with a record influx of tourists that is boosting the local economy. Educational institutions are flourishing, healthcare facilities are being upgraded, and new infrastructure projects are underway,” he said.

Furthermore, Chugh pointed to specific initiatives such as the development of new highways, the expansion of rail networks, and the establishment of educational hubs as tangible evidence of the BJP’s commitment to progress.

The BJP leader also took the opportunity to directly appeal to the electorate, urging them to continue supporting the party’s vision for a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir. “The BJP is dedicated to bringing about real change, not just empty promises. Our focus is on ensuring that every citizen benefits from the region’s development. We are working tirelessly to create a future where opportunities are abundant, and prosperity is shared by all,” Chugh affirmed.