SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: A meeting was held at the BJP Headquarters in Jawahar Nagar to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming 100th birthday celebration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The meeting aimed to outline plans for a grand celebration across Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Senior leader Mudassir Wani, took a review meeting with the Program Incharges, Media Department, and Social Media Department.

Program associates Showkat Shah, Fida Hussain, Khalid Baqal, Abid Hussain, for the program and other Media Incharges and Social Media Incharges along with their Co-Incharges from all districts of the valley were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Mudassir Wani oversaw the participants on the program’s details, The meeting demonstrated the BJP’s commitment to honoring Vajpayee’s legacy and celebrating his contributions to the nation. The celebration is expected to be a grand affair, with events planned across Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leaders are working tirelessly to ensure that the celebration is a success and that Vajpayee’s legacy is remembered and honored by people across the region.

This celebration is part of a larger initiative to commemorate Vajpayee’s 100th birthday, which also includes exhibitions and prayer meetings, as inaugurated by Party National President JP Nadda at the party’s National headquarters in New Delhi.