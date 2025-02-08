SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K held an important meeting today, presided over by Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org), J&K, to discuss preparations for the upcoming birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The meeting focused on organizing a series of programs across Kashmir to honor the legacy and vision of the former Prime Minister.

During the meeting, Ashok Koul emphasized the importance of strengthening the party at the booth level and constituency level, urging BJP leaders and workers to enhance grassroots connectivity and organizational structure. He stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee leadership and contribution to the nation remain an inspiration for all, and the party will ensure his ideals reach every corner of Kashmir.

Several BJP leaders and functionaries participated in the meeting, discussing strategies to mobilize workers and ensure maximum participation in the events. The programs will include public outreach, social initiatives, and tributes to Vajpayee’s contributions towards nation-building. The BJP leadership reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its presence in Kashmir and working for the welfare of the people, following the principles of good governance and development laid down by Vajpayee