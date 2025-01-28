A high-level BJP meeting is underway at its party headquarters in the national capital to review the preparedness for the upcoming polls scheduled for February 5.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Organization Minister Pawan Rana, In-charge Baijayant Panda, Co-in-charge Atul Garg, Anurag Thakur along with all key leaders associated with Delhi BJP, are present in the meeting.

With just a few days left for the high stakes Delhi assembly polls, the ruling Aam Admi Party leaders led by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party including Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified their election campaigning.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the national capital has intensified, with Congress, BJP, and AAP vying against each other over various issues.

The Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party — which has been out of power in Delhi for close to three decades — is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power from the ruling party.

Recently, AAP accused the central government of plotting a “huge conspiracy” against the people of Delhi in an effort to win the upcoming assembly elections through “unfair means.” The party also claimed that officials were being instructed to remove the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of allegedly settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya people in the national capital and providing them with Aadhaar and voter cards to secure votes from them.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)