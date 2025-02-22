Pulwama, February 22: Er Aijaz Hussian, Senior Leader BJP and DDC/Member Haj Committee of India, convened an engaging and insightful meeting on the 2025 Budget Par Charcha in Pulwama. The event was honored by the presence of District President Pulwama, Gayoor Ahmad Andrabi, as the guest of honor, with Er Aijaz Hussian attending as the chief guest.

During the session, Er Aijaz Hussian provided a comprehensive overview of the newly introduced budget, emphasizing how it brings tangible benefits for the common masses. He elaborated on the key initiatives and provisions aimed at fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing social welfare.

Er Hussian further discussed the government’s vision for sustainable development and how the budget’s provisions will create new avenues for progress and opportunity in the region. The meeting witnessed active participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including members of civil society, businessmen, industrialists, and educationists. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions on how the budget can shape the future of Pulwama and Jammu & Kashmir.

The event served as a platform for open dialogue, where ideas and suggestions were shared to further improve economic policies and drive progress. The gathering highlighted the growing interest in policy matters and demonstrated the community’s eagerness to contribute to the region’s development.

The session concluded with a firm commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the budget reach all sections of society, with a focus on continued efforts for the welfare of the people.

Sajad Raina, Senior Leader BJP, and Mohd Aqeel, Protocol Incharge Kashmir, also joined the program and contributed to the discussions.