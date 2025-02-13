SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, the night of blessings.

In his message, Thakur prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being in Jammu and Kashmir, urging people to seek divine forgiveness and blessings on this sacred night. He emphasised the spiritual significance of the occasion, calling it an opportunity for reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness.

BJP State Media Co-Convenor J&K, Media Incharge Kashmir Sajid Yousuf Shah also greeted people on Shab-e-Baraat and hoped that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace and development in the State.

Sajid Yousuf Shah described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Allah’s mercy and pray for peace and well-being of the entire humanity.