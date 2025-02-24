GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ganderbal successfully organized a program to discuss the key aspects of the Union Budget 2025, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior BJP leader Manzoor Bhat served as the chief guest, offering valuable insights into how the budget will benefit the common man.

Bhat emphasized that the Union Budget 2025 has been designed to promote inclusive growth, enhance infrastructure development, and improve the overall quality of life for citizens. Key highlights include unprecedented budgetary allocations across various sectors, all aimed at driving national welfare.

This program was attended by members of the traders’ union of Ganderbal, hoteliers, and representatives from various industries. They praised the budget, stating that it will not only boost tourism in the Ganderbal district but also empower employed youth to start their own ventures. Bhat highlighted the significant progress made in the last eight years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, particularly in fostering startups among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir region.

He stated, “We believe it is essential to inform the public about the budget’s provisions and how they can take advantage of these benefits. Our party is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this budget reach the grassroots level and positively impact the lives of everyday citizens.”

The BJP calls upon all stakeholders to unite in support of the government’s initiatives, which are crafted to foster growth, development, and prosperity for all.”