BJP files complaint against Abdullah for ‘provocative statements’

SRINAGAR: Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP Media Incharge Kashmir, has filed a complaint with the Election Commissioner of India against former Chief Minister and JKNC Leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

The complaint details that Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the J&K National Conference, made provocative statements during a rally at Government Degree College in Mendhar on 19.05.2024. These statements were extensively covered by the media.

Dr. Abdullah made two objectionable remarks during his speech. Firstly, he suggested that peace in the region is unattainable without talks with Pakistan, referencing the recent killing of a Sarpanch in Herpora, Shopian. Such rhetoric, especially during election campaigning, implies legitimizing foreign influence over Indian elections, which is unacceptable in any democracy.

Furthermore, advocating for an international investigation into the killing demonstrates a rejection of the Indian constitutional and legal system. It implies distrust in Indian institutions and fosters a narrative that undermines the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Such actions clearly contradict the principles of Indian democracy, which aim to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, I urge you to take appropriate legal action against Dr. Farooq Abdullah and the J&K National Conference to safeguard the integrity of our electoral process.

In a separate complaint, social activist Sheeraz Zaman from Kulgam has also filed a complaint with the ECI against Dr Farooq Abdullah for his anti-national remarks in Mendhar, Poonch.

The complaint stated that action as warranted under the law of the land be taken against Farooq Abdullah and his party J&K National Conference, by virtue of powers vested in you as head of the august constitutional body of the country.