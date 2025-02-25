JAMMU, FEBRUARY 25: Senior BJP leaders Dr. Tahir Chowdhary, Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia, and party spokesperson Altaf Thakur extended their best wishes to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for being nominated as a Brand Ambassador in the fight against obesity. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tahir Chowdhary highlighted that Omar Abdullah is among the ten ambassadors selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this crucial initiative. “Health is wealth, and the growing obesity levels in society are alarming. This nomination recognizes CM Omar Abdullah’s commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle,” he stated.

Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia emphasized that the selection of Omar Abdullah, despite his affiliation with the National Conference, reflects the true spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. “His fitness and health-conscious lifestyle made him a deserving choice for this role. We must all work together to address the rising obesity crisis,” he added.

Dr. Chowdhary also shed light on the increasing health challenges posed by unhealthy eating habits and junk food consumption. He urged people to adopt exercise and yoga as part of their daily routines to lead a healthier life. Additionally, Dr. Jasrotia proposed that Omar Abdullah should organize a “Political Marathon” where MLAs and other political leaders would participate. He suggested that such events be held in both Srinagar and Jammu to promote a culture of fitness among policymakers. He further recommended that, like the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister should ensure fair representation in selecting the remaining ambassadors for the campaign.

Responding to a media query on BJP’s praise for Omar Abdullah, party spokesperson Altaf Thakur remarked, “If the National Conference does something good, I will be the first to appreciate it.”