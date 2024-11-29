BJP a beacon of democracy & development: Chugh  

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary and In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh, on Wednesday, attended a review meeting at the BJP state office in Jammu as part of the ongoing ‘Sangathan Parv’. The meeting, chaired by State President Sat Sharma, focused on evaluating the progress of the membership drive and devising strategies to expand its reach to rural and remote areas.

Addressing party workers, Chugh highlighted BJP’s stature as the world’s largest democratic party, boasting over 11.5 crore members nationwide and 2.57 lakh members in Jammu & Kashmir alone. He emphasized the party’s growing influence in the region, noting that BJP secured the highest vote share in the last assembly elections under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh lauded India’s transformation under PM Modi, stating, “India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy, transitioning from one of the most fragile to one of the strongest. Every citizen, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is reaping the benefits of the government’s inclusive welfare schemes, which reflect the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” He reiterated the government’s firm stance on terrorism, asserting that “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will be eradicated entirely under our ‘Zero Tolerance on Terrorism’ policy.”

Referring to recent remarks by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Chugh dismissed them as baseless and reflective of her ideological bankruptcy. Mufti had alleged that the nation’s secular foundation was being undermined, to which Chugh responded, “Her comments are detached from reality. No government scheme discriminates against any religion, group, or caste. The nation is witnessing inclusive development that uplifts every section of society.”