Srinagar, Mar 06: In view of the fire incident at Bone and Joint hospital in Srinagar, the government has decided to start orthopedic clinics at five district and sub district hospitals so that the patient won’t face any problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that orthopaedic clinics will start functioning from Monday, which will run 24×7 and 14 orthopedic doctors have been posted at these places besides that Chief Medical Officers have been directed to provide para medical staff for smooth functioning of these clinics.

They said that the five hospitals where orthopedic clinics will start functioning which include JLNM hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Kulgam, Sub district hospital Kupwara and Sub district hospital Kupwara.

“Due to the fire incident at Bone & Joint Hospital Barzulla Srinagar on 04/03/2022, the normal functioning of the hospital has come to a halt for the time being. In order to provide round the clock services to the patients, it is hereby ordered that the five health institutions of this Directorate shall run 24×7 Orthopaedic services in the interest of patient care,” reads the order of Director Health Services Kashmir.

As per an order, the five health institutions include Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital Rainawari Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Kulgam, Sub District Hospital Kupwara and Sub District Hospital Sopore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, the Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of the above named institutions are directed to put in place all the requisite arrangements so that the Orthopaedic services to the patients are started from 07/03/2022 (Monday) at the above said institutions,” the order adds.

“The staff required for running the Orthopaedic Departments on 24×7 basis in these institutions shall be pooled by way of internal arrangements. Dr Mir Mushtaq, Medical Officer, DHSK shall be the Nodal Officer for proper coordination & management of these Orthopaedic Clinics. He shall update the DIRECTOR Health Services Kashmir about the functioning of these Orthopaedic Clinics on daily basis,” it adds.

Meanwhile, in a seperate order, the Directorate has posted 14 orthopedic doctors at these five hospitals which five at DH Pulwama, four at DH Kupgam, two at SDH Kupwara and three at JLNM Srinagar.

“Besides, Chief Medical Officers concerned has hereby directed to provide para-medical/other supportive staff for smooth running of 24x& orthopedic services to the Institutions indicated above order quoted above,” reads the order—(KNO)