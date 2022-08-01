Srinagar: Interim District Football Association has demanded immediate arrest of J&K Football Association (JKFA) and District Football Association (DFA) officials involved in the multi-crore biryani scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Interm District Football Association spokesman Dr. Touseef Bhat alleged that the authorities are going slow against the accused.

He said ACB lodged FIR on July 22 but no action has been taken against the accused. He said accused officials are organizing tournaments and trying to create an impression that everything has been sorted out.

Another office-bearer Waseem Aslam said there is documentary evidence against the accused. These include fake bills of biryani, referee bills, and several other documentary proofs He said that the money was meant for promoting sports activities but a few corrupt officials acted as brokers.

“This is the reason why sports are not flourishing in this part of the world. We appeal to LG Manoj Sinha Ji to look into the matter and arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Several international and National Football Players were present at the press meet. They include Mehraj-Ud-Din Wadoo, ishfaq Ahmad, Iftikhar Lone chairman of Lone Star Football Club, Farooq Ahmad Bhat Bulla, Dr. Zahoor Haroon, Bashir Ahmad Malik, Aslam Parvaiz Dar, Sajad Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmad Dalal, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Gujoo Chairman FICCI JK, Naseem ul Ganai, and several international coaches.

Earlier, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against the J&K Football Association (JKFA) officials for misappropriation of funds.

ACB registered the case under Section 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) of the JK PC Act Svt 2006 and Section 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code in Police Station ACB SBG JKFA president Zamir Thakur, treasurer S S Bunty, chief executive S A Hameed, and member Fayaz Ahmad besides others.

“A preliminary inquiry was conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau upon a complaint lodged by well-wishers of Football Association through Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat of Sopore alleging that funds allotted by the J&K Sports Council and other government and semi-government agencies, for conducting football activities across J&K were misused and the funds sanctioned by the government through J&K Sports Council to organize tournaments like Khelo India and Mufti Memorial Gold Cup were not utilized properly,” the FIR said.

“During the investigation, it was found that members of J&K Football Association showed an amount of Rs 43,06,500 paid to Mughal Darbar, Polo View Srinagar for purchase of Biryani as refreshment for the teams. But no such refreshment has ever been given to any team in any district of Kashmir province. The bills raised and placed on record in this regard have been found fake,” the FIR added.