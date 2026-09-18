‘Birthday cake dispute’: Man killed, 2 brothers arrested in Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 18: A birthday celebration in Jammu turned tragic after a young man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute that reportedly began when cake was smeared on the birthday boy’s face, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on September 17 near Lower Roop Nagar, where a group of friends had gathered for a birthday celebration.

Police said Police Post GMC Jammu informed Police Station Janipur that a man identified as Pawan Nair alias Sameer had been brought to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu in an injured condition. He was accompanied by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh and Sugandh Bhatti.

Doctors at GMC Jammu examined the injured man and declared him brought dead, police said.

Following the information, a team from Police Station Janipur immediately reached the hospital and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Neeraj alias Anshu was celebrating his birthday near Lower Roop Nagar in the presence of his friends, including Pawan Nair alias Sameer. Neeraj’s brother Rishu was also reportedly present at the spot.

Police said a confrontation broke out during the cake-cutting ceremony after Pawan allegedly smeared cake on Neeraj’s face. The act reportedly led to a heated exchange between the two.

As their friends attempted to intervene and calm the situation, Neeraj allegedly took out a khokhri that he was carrying and attacked Pawan, causing a serious injury to his neck.

The injured man was rushed to GMC Jammu by his friends. However, despite being taken to the hospital, he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

Following the incident, Police Station Janipur registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

Police said that acting swiftly, they apprehended Neeraj alias Anshu and his brother Rishu, who are currently in police custody at Police Station Janipur in connection with the case.

The police have also initiated proceedings to recover the alleged weapon used in the crime. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and determine the role of all persons involved.

Jammu Police said that strict and time-bound action will be taken in accordance with law. (KNC)