Srinagar: Inspection squads of the Power Development Department (PDD) are very active nowadays to check misuse of electricity.

Photographs and videos of the PDD squads conducting raids in several parts of the Kashmir valley to check illegal hooking or use of boilers and heaters are viral on social media this winter.

The squads can mostly be seen seizing boilers and heaters that are being used after the onset of winter in Kashmir.

While boilers and heaters used for cooking put maximum load on transformers, illegal hooking too is affecting power supply in the Valley.

Though PDD has already issued a power curtailment schedule, illegal hooking besides use of boilers and heaters has been putting an extra load on transformers that results in low voltage and sometimes additional power cuts.

Principal Secretary to Power Development Department, Information and official spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir government, Rohit Kansal too had recently shared on Twitter a video of a PDD raid in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“This is unacceptable. Strict action will be taken,” Kansal had tweeted while sharing a video of illegal hooking in Anantnag.