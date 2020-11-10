Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav led alliance takes early lead as counting begins

The grand alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav made a propitious beginning in early leads as counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections started at 8 am on Tuesday at centres across the state.

Tejashwi Yadav has been fronting the opposition offensive against Nitish Kumar who has been Bihar’s chief minister for last 14 years and is the face of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign.

In very early trends, according to counting data provided by C Voter, the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance is leading in 119 Bihar assembly seats as against the NDA which is ahead in about 93 seats at 9 am. There will be many more rounds of counting of votes in the bitterly-fought elections to the 243-member assembly.

The early trends are in line with projections by most exit polls that predicted the 31-year-old, who has emerged from the shadow of his father and RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav in the 2020 elections, could halt Nitish Kumar’s juggernaut. This is the first election that Tejashwi has led his party into the state election on his own since father Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving time for the fodder scam.