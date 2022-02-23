Have you ever thought of renting a helicopter as a wedding ride? If you are in Bihar, then you may be lucky.

A local mechanic there has converted a Tata Nano car into a helicopter and is renting it out for weddings.

The only flaw is that this nano helicopter cannot fly. This did not keep Guddu Sharma away from getting famous and his invention has gone viral on the social media.

Pictures of this unique nano helicopter have gone viral, where wings mounted on the roof of the car can be seem, making it look like a chopper.

Feathers have also been installed in its rear part.

Gudu Sharma claims that he spent around Rs 2 lakh to modify the old Nano. He rents it out for weddings at a nominal cost of Rs 15,000.