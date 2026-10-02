Bigger Horizons

The conduct of the Irani Cup match between Jammu and Kashmir and the Rest of India at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar is an important moment for the sporting landscape of the Union Territory. The five-day contest brings the reigning Ranji Trophy champions face to face with a strong Rest of India side led by Rishabh Pant, while placing Srinagar once again on the map of major cricketing events. The occasion acquires greater significance because J&K are appearing in the Irani Cup after winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2025-26 season. Hosting the Irani Cup now provides another opportunity to consolidate that momentum and expose local players, coaches and administrators to a higher level of competition and organisation. For Srinagar, the return of a match of this magnitude is particularly noteworthy. The preparations for the present match have involved significant upgrades, including broadcast infrastructure, Hawk-Eye and DRS facilities and a multi-camera production setup. This investment carries an important message: Jammu and Kashmir can host sporting events that meet the standards of the wider national sporting ecosystem. The objective, however, should not be to treat the Irani Cup as a one-off achievement. The real value of such an event will lie in what follows. A high-profile match can inspire youngsters who otherwise see national-level cricket as something distant. Seeing leading domestic and international players compete in Srinagar can strengthen aspirations among budding cricketers and encourage families to view sport as a serious avenue for achievement and livelihood. It can also provide local coaches and officials with exposure to professional standards in pitch preparation, broadcasting, match management, security and spectator facilities. The opportunity extends beyond cricket. Jammu and Kashmir possesses considerable potential for sports tourism, adventure sports and outdoor activities. A successful sporting calendar can bring visitors, create employment and support businesses associated with hospitality, transport and services. But this requires sustained investment in stadiums, training grounds, indoor facilities, sports science, fitness centres and coaching infrastructure across both Jammu and Kashmir. The focus must particularly remain on facilities at the grassroots level. A world-class match in Srinagar will have limited long-term meaning if young players in smaller towns and rural areas lack proper grounds, equipment, coaching and opportunities to compete. The next step should therefore be to ensure that the enthusiasm generated by major events reaches district and school-level sport. The Irani Cup also demonstrates the value of giving J&K’s sporting talent a national platform. Players such as Abdul Samad, who was J&K’s highest run-scorer during its Ranji Trophy campaign, now have an opportunity to perform against some of the country’s leading domestic players. The message from Srinagar should therefore go beyond the result of five days of cricket. It should be about confidence, opportunity and continuity. Jammu and Kashmir has the talent to compete on the national stage. This was proved when J&K won the Ranji Trophy. Now it needs sustained infrastructure, regular high-level competition and pathways for youngsters to reach that stage.