Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul’s Verbal Clash with Kritika Malik

New Delhi: There’s trouble brewing between Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik. In a recent video shared by the makers on Instagram, Sana Makbul can be seen referring to Kritika Malik and saying, “Talk to my shoes.” In the clip, Kritika can be seen sitting with her husband Armaan Malik and influencer Shivani Kumari. While talking to Shivani, who is labelled as “Chota Akhbaar,” Kritika says, “Mai raat ko soti hu na to din mein jo hua hota hai vo saari baatein yaad aati hai. To kal Sana Makbul ne mujhe yeh baat boli thi na, ‘Mai kaisi lag rahi hu batao?’ Tumhe to khud nahi samajh aa raha tum kya kar rahi ho. Tum mujhse aake bol rahi ho. Yeh point mera reh gya tha batana. [When I sleep at night, I remember everything that happened during the day. So, yesterday, Sana Makbul said to me, ‘Tell me, how do I look?’ You don’t even understand what you are doing yourself and you are coming to tell me. I forgot to mention this point.]”

After listening to this, Shivani Kumari says, “Chota Akhbaar ke paas khabar aa chuki hai to ab mai khabar pahuncha dungi. [Chota Akhbaar has received the news, so now I will deliver the news.]” She then goes to Sana Makbul, who is sitting with Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, and Vishal Pandey. Shivani passes on the information and says, “Kritika Bhabhi bol rahi thi, ‘ki jab tumko khud samajh me nahi aata mai is ghar me kar kya rahi hu, to tum humko kya bataogi mai kaisi lag rahi hu.‘ [Kritika Bhabhi was saying, ‘When you yourself don’t understand what you are doing in this house, how will you guide us?’]” To this, Sana replies, “Meri personality pe question kar rahi hai? Personality to unki dikhi hai. [She is questioning my personality? She is showing her true personality.]” She adds, “Kehna Sana Makbul ne Kritika ko bola hai paltu. [Tell her that Sana Makbul called Kritika a flipper]”

Sana Makbul also mentions that she will only explain herself to the people who matter to her. She says, “Unhi ko explain karungi jo matter karte hai. [I will only explain to those who matter.] Talk to my hand or talk to my shoes. My shoes are very expensive.” Towards the end of the video, Sana Makbul lifts her leg, points at her footwear, and says if Kritika Malik would talk to her, she would simply say, “Sorry, are you talking to me? Please talk to it.”

The text attached to the post read, “Chota akhbar le aaya hai badi khabar! Kya hai Sana aur Kritika ke fight ki latest news? [Chota Akhbar has brought big news! What’s the latest update on the fight between Sana and Kritika?]”