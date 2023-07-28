Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has walked out of the show temporarily due to medical reasons.

The exact nature of her health condition has not been disclosed yet, but inside sources suggest that she is expected to make a comeback soon after the medical tests are done. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, buzz also has it that Pooja will not be a part of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. She might take an exit from the show this coming week as she has other professional commitments.

Apart from Pooja Bhatt, other contestants who are left in the race are —

Jiya Shankar

Avinash Sachdev

Jad Hadid

Manisha Rani

Elvish Yadav

Bebika Dhurve

Abhishek Malhan

Aashika Bhatia

Falaq Naaz became the latest contestant to walk out of BB OTT 2.