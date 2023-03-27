Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most prominent actors, has returned to television as the presenter of the highly awaited reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 5.

On March 26 at 7 p.m., the presenter of Malayalam television’s most popular reality programme introduces and sends the season’s housemates inside.

Mohanlal has been the producers’ first choice from the show’s beginning.The past season lasted 105 days, or more than 20 weeks.

Mohanlal, who is usually booked for back-to-back projects, has cleared his schedule to host the reality programme. The veteran is highly rewarded for the same.

When the first season began in 2018, Mohanlal was given Rs 12 crore.

The reality programme made its debut in southern regional languages in 2018. RRR star Junior NTR presented the show in Telugu. Kiccha Sudeep hosted the Kannada seasons, and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan hosted the Tamil seasons.

The Telugu hosts kept changing. Nani, the Natural star, hosted the season 2 event. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu has been hosted by actor Nagarjuna since season 3.

Yet, when Bigg Boss season 6, Nagarjuna chose to host. Kamal Haasan chose to exit Bigg Boss Tamil 6 as well. However, Mohanlal continues to present Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Mohanlal has been promised a higher and more sumptuous wage for the current season for the same reason. There is no official news about Mohanlal’s whereabouts.

Take a look at the compensation of veteran actor-producer for the last four seasons below:

Season 1: Rs 12 Crore

Season 2: Rs 12 Crore

Season 3: Rs 18 Crore

Season 4: Rs 70 Lakh per episode

Furthermore, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 will continue for 105 days, with episodes airing on the Asianet channel. Similarly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 episodes will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar within 24 hours of their television launch. Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 will show Monday through Friday at 9.30 p.m. The extremely fun episode will begin at 9 p.m. on weekends.