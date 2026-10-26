Bigg Boss 20:Qazi, Farrhana’s conversation in Kashmiri goes viral

Srinagar: Kashmiri language found a place on national television as ‘Bigg Boss 20’ contestant Qazi Touqeer and Farrhana Bhatt, an actress from the Valley, switched to their mother tongue during the show’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on Sunday, sharing a light-hearted exchange that brought a taste of Kashmir’s everyday conversations to the national audience.

Farrhana appeared on the show on October 25 to promote her song “Shahiba”, but her interaction with Qazi also turned into a moment of cultural connection as the two exchanged greetings and spoke in Kashmiri.

“Every Kashmiri is so proud of you. I’m loving you and whatever you’re doing. You’re so entertaining!” Farrhana told Qazi, praising his personality and performance on the reality show.

She also encouraged him to bring the season’s trophy to Kashmir, saying, “Make sure trophy Kashmir aaye!”

During their Kashmiri exchange, Qazi asked Farrhana, “Wari chukh theek chukh?” (How are you? Are you well?). Farrhana replied, “Shukar, shukar, Hazrat, tuhi chiv theek,” saying she was doing well by God’s grace.

Qazi then asked, “Yeti chhu Tachar chalan, Kashmir manz chha jari?” referring to whether the “Tachar” trend was also going on in Kashmir. Farrhana replied, “Jari.”

The exchange offered viewers a glimpse of colloquial Kashmiri and the familiarity of everyday expressions used in the Valley.

The conversation later turned to music, with Qazi joining Farrhana in singing “Shahiba”. Farrhana also suggested that the two collaborate on an official song after Qazi leaves the Bigg Boss house.

Their interaction brought Kashmiri language and cultural familiarity to a national entertainment platform, giving viewers beyond Jammu and Kashmir a glimpse of the Valley’s everyday conversation.