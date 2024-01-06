As the finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, the anticipation among fans in Mumbai is reaching its highest point. The top 10 contestants are engaging in fierce competition as they strive to secure a place in the final showdown. Reports suggest that the ongoing season will not be extended and the finale is expected to occur on January 28th.

Though an official announcement regarding the finale date is yet to be made, fans are eagerly awaiting details on the upcoming tasks leading to the grand finale.

One of the most crucial and intense challenges in the Bigg Boss journey is the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task, offering contestants a golden opportunity to secure a direct entry into the finale.

According to a recent tweet from the well-known Twitter account Bigg Boss Tak, there is a possibility that a new task might be implemented to assist contestant Mannara in advancing smoothly towards the finale. This task has the potential to significantly enhance Mannara’s likelihood of acquiring the captain position in the ultimate week, thus effectively ensuring her position as the initial finalist of Bigg Boss 17.

The tweet reads, “Bigg Boss might introduce a task in favor of Mannara in the TICKET TO FINALE week that could benefit their favorite Mannara’s chances of becoming captain in the last week and thus becoming the finalist. Long-term plan for Beti! #BiggBoss17.”

This has sparked curiosity among fans, prompting various reactions and discussions.

Do you think Mannara Chopra is the deserving finalist of Bigg Boss 17?