MUMBAI: After calling him `aantankwadi’, Simba Nagpal is trying to mend fences with Jammu and Kashmir doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz who is one of the frontrunners to win Bigg Boss 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Umar that I know and the person I lived with, I think he is a fantastic human being and deserves to be in the game. In the beginning, all the contestants and I did tell him that he is here because of Asim which could be true. But when he comes out, he will have his own identity and would be known as Umar Riaz,” Simba said in an interview.

Simba was evicted from Bigg Boss a few weeks back. Post his eviction, he has tried to mend fences with Umar

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Earlier this week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari has filed a case against Umar for tagging and giving wardrobe credits to the wrong brand. Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Faizan Ansari said he would expose the real character of Umar. He said there is some goofy secret behind Umar’s so-called good personality. For the unversed, Bigg Boss contestants promote different brands for the wardrobe they use while living in the house.