Bigg Boss 14: Salman asks Rahul Vaidya to leave house, fans say ‘won’t watch the show’

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn’t perform in the last task. Rahul, who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show, seemed to easily give up on the finale task which could have made him one of the finalists of this season.

In the video, shared by Colors on Twitter, Salman seems angry at Rahul for not giving his 100 percent during the task. The Bollywood superstar asks Rahul to leave the house due to “a lack of enthusiasm and interest” towards the show.

Needless to say, Rahul’s fans are shocked and disappointed by the promo, with many saying that they’d stop watching it altogether if the singer gets evicted or asked to leave the show.

One fan wrote, “Everyone portrays Rahul negative and misogynist in the House fir usko interest kahan se aayega? And he has given his everything to the show. Lack of enthusiasm like seriously?” (sic)

NO RAHUL NO BIGGBOSS — Deeti Chatterjee (@DeetiChatterje1) December 5, 2020

Another said, “It is very sad #ColorsTV I think #rubina and #rahul were top two. Don’t ruin the show by eliminating him… kitne bhi challengers aayenge they can’t fill the gap…” (sic)

Rahul Already Knows It's a Scripted Show Which Makes Their Channel Face Winner …



Dipika was The Live Example When She Win Over A International Cricket Star " Sreesanth "



Same Thing Happen In This Season ,

When BB Team Prefer Rubina Over Others ..



So it's BB Mistake Not HMs — The Great Aman Ahuja ( RubiNav Hater ) (@OnlyAmanMatters) December 5, 2020

Rahul has been loved by the audience for his outspoken nature. His bond with Aly Goni got immense love from the BB14 viewers. During his stay, he also declared his feelings for TV star Disha Parma and even proposed marriage to her.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the house, if reports are to be believed.