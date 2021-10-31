Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to reopen all the schools across the union territory before the annual final year examinations.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the function at B.Ed College in M A Road, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said the government has already reopened the educational institutions after the first dose of Covid vaccine was given to all above 18 years of age in J&K.

“The educational institutions for remaining students will likely be reopened before the annual final exams if the vaccination process for 100 per cent population is completed,” Pole said, as per news agency KNO.

Asked about the preparations for the possible third Covid wave, Pole said that adequate arrangements have been made in this regard. “We have made adequate arrangements with regard to manpower as well as the equipment to deal with the possible third wave,” he said.

He said that the 3rd Covid wave has arrived in some parts of the country, but in J&K, “we had fortunately completed 100 per cent first dose for those above 18 years of age and in the coming three to four weeks, we will complete the second dose as well.”

However, he said that the administration cannot combat the virus without the cooperation of people. “The people need to follow the SOPs to help the administration in combating the virus,” he said.