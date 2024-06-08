Big Thrill

The announcement of Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden marathon and adventure race is yet another good news for the region’s tourism sector. Hosting international sporting events like Formula 4 car racing and now marathon and adventure racing will undoubtedly put Kashmir valley on the global map as a premier destination for adventure sports. With its unique terrain and cultural heritage, Kashmir has immense potential to attract runners and tourists, boosting the region’s visibility and economy. The involvement of Chewing Motup Goba, the brain behind the Ladakh Marathon, ensures that the event will be organised professionally, attracting participants from around the world. Hosting adventure sports will have a multiplier impact on economic stimulation through tourism and local business engagement. It will also promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier adventure sports destination globally. The marathon and adventure race will provide a platform for local youth to perform at national and international events. The proposed route from Polo View to Nishat Garden offers scenic and challenging terrain for the participants as well as the viewers. The inclusion of two running disciplines, marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km), and adventure race activities like trail running, swimming, boat racing and cycling/mountain biking will cater to diverse participant interests. The proposed hosting of the marathon and adventure race in Kashmir is poised to have a profound impact on the union territory’s tourism industry and local community. One of the most significant outcomes will be the enhancement of Kashmir valley’s reputation as a tourism destination. By hosting international events, Kashmir will demonstrate its capability to organise world-class sporting events, thereby boosting its credibility and attractiveness to tourists. The events will attract international participants and spectators, injecting a fresh wave of tourism into the region. This influx of visitors will not only generate revenue for local businesses but also provide an opportunity for cultural exchange. The valley is already witnessing a tourism boom but the visitors are mostly domestic. Events like these are now expected to give a boost to arrivals of foreign tourists. It will also lead to better understanding and appreciation for Kashmir’s unique heritage. The local economy will receive a significant boost through tourism and business engagement. The events will create new opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment and infrastructure development, contributing to the region’s economic growth and prosperity. Moreover, the events will encourage the local youth to excel in adventure sports, nurturing talent and promoting a culture of fitness and wellness. This will not only empower young individuals but also inspire others to pursue their passions and contribute to the region’s overall development. Finally, the marathon and adventure race will showcase Kashmir’s breathtaking terrain and rich cultural heritage to a global audience. The region’s natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and vibrant culture will be on full display, enticing visitors to explore and experience the beauty of Kashmir. With proper planning and execution, Kashmir can leverage its natural beauty and cultural heritage to attract tourists and runners, stimulating economic growth and promoting the region globally.

