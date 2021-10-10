Big setback to NC: Devender Singh Rana resigns from party, likely to join BJP

In a major setback to National Conference, its Jammu face and former MLA Nagrota Devender Singh Rana resigned from the basic membership of the party on Sunday.

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that Rana has resigned from the basic membership of the party.

Former MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia, another prominent NC leader in Jammu too is resigning from the party, the news agency reported.

Both, according to sources, are likely to join BJP on Monday in Jammu.

Rana was considered close to former Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.