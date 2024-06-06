Suggestions

June 6, 2024

Big Loser’ Tag is Painful: Omar

June 6, 2024
Srinagar: J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses party workers during a function after paying tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 117th birth anniversary, in Srinagar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Farooq Abdullah re-elected as party president for another term during the event. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI12_05_2022_000214B)

Omar Abdullah on X: The “big loser’ tag certainly hurts but it’s an election, you win some you lose some and life goes on. “Never Give In is our motto; strive till the set of sun; And we learn it’s truth; In the days of youth on the long Hodson run; For though your heart seems bursting; Up Sergeant Tilly’s hill; THOUGH YOU MAY NOT WIN; YOU’LL YET COME IN; if you stick it still’. Words I sang as part of my school song for years still hold true today.” 

In Omar Abdullah’s constituency, Baramulla, jailed former legislator Abdul Rashid Sheikh, an independent candidate, defeated the former CM and national conference candidate by over 200,000 votes. However, the exit polls had predicted a victory for Abdullah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

