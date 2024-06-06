Big Loser’ Tag is Painful: Omar

Omar Abdullah on X: The “big loser’ tag certainly hurts but it’s an election, you win some you lose some and life goes on. “Never Give In is our motto; strive till the set of sun; And we learn it’s truth; In the days of youth on the long Hodson run; For though your heart seems bursting; Up Sergeant Tilly’s hill; THOUGH YOU MAY NOT WIN; YOU’LL YET COME IN; if you stick it still’. Words I sang as part of my school song for years still hold true today.”

In Omar Abdullah’s constituency, Baramulla, jailed former legislator Abdul Rashid Sheikh, an independent candidate, defeated the former CM and national conference candidate by over 200,000 votes. However, the exit polls had predicted a victory for Abdullah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)