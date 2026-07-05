Big infra push and football boom in Valley

SRINAGAR: World Cup can wait; local football tourneys cannot!

Cheers, slogans and tears rend the air as football fans swarm newly set-up synthetic turf soccer grounds in Kashmir.

This is all because of the UT administration’s thrust on sports infra through J&K Sports Council.

From a single ground to eight synthetic turfs, Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the few states and union territories to have modern football infrastructure.

“Football has a history in Kashmir. We have had 19 departmental teams a few decades ago. Such was the craze that people used to climb trees to watch matches. This love for the game is still there. There were few grounds then. Now, the government has given a major infrastructure push. We have eight synthetic turf stadiums now,” Majid Yousuf, Executive Officer, J&K Sports Council, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Synthetic turf stadiums have been set up at Gassu, Hazratbal; Draggad, Shopian; Jagti, Jammu; TRC Srinagar; Parade, Jammu; and Baba Gulam Shah Badshah, Rajouri. Almost all stadiums are equipped with floodlights for night matches.

“It is because of the infrastructure available that we are holding professional leagues in Jammu and Kashmir. We have set up 10 district teams. Players are being groomed by professional coaches. All ten teams are vying for the coveted title in the ongoing Kashmir Champions League. Last year, Kashmir Super League clocked 11 million views on YouTube. It was one of the most watched leagues online. All this is because we have the facilities available,” said Majid.

The renewed infrastructure push has revived the interest among young footballers in Kashmir. Official data revealed that there are 350 senior division players registered with J&K Sports Council. In addition, 25000 junior-level players are registered with the JKSC. 750 registered clubs play professional football.

“We have a huge pool of players. Since JKSC took over football management in 2022, we have focused on both infrastructure and player grooming. We have achieved a very good success rate. Our numbers speak louder. Our team reached the Santosh Trophy quarters last year. We are organizing tournaments in a professional manner. And our improved facilities and infrastructure played a key role,” said Majid.